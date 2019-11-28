Guest Book View Sign Service Information HENRY FUNERAL HOME 1030 West Beverley Street Staunton , VA 24401-3110 (540)-885-7211 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM HENRY FUNERAL HOME 1030 West Beverley Street Staunton , VA 24401-3110 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM HENRY FUNERAL HOME 1030 West Beverley Street Staunton , VA 24401-3110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Waynesboro, VA… Sylvia Eastep Boyle, 92, widow of Hugh William "Hughie" Boyle, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Accordius Health at Waynesboro, formerly of Bowie, MD. She was born on April 3, 1927 in Louisa, Virginia to the late John C. Eastep and Renee C. Eastep. Mrs. Boyle attended Christ United Methodist Church. Sylvia raised her children on a poultry farm where she worked in Bowie, MD. She loved to sew and retired as a seamstress from Admiral Cleaners, also in Bowie. She was a member of the YMCA for over 40 years. She loved to travel and doing all things with her family. Surviving family members include two sons, Arthur Solt and Roger Solt, both of Maryland; a daughter, Elizabeth Peters and companion, Elmer Vanorsdale of Warfordsburg, PA; two step-sons, Martin Boyle of Kentucky and William Boyle of Oklahoma; a sister, Marguerite Payne of Sevierville, TN; a daughter-in-law, Peggy Solt of Staunton; five grandchildren, James Wilson, III, Joseph Solt, Angela Wilson, Justin Solt, and Ashleigh Maxwell Solt; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a special friend, Greg Whitlock of Maryland. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, George Solt; three brothers, Jack, George and John Eastep; and, a sister, Cecile Beall. A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Roger West. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Staunton-Augusta YMCA, 708 N Coalter Street, Staunton, VA, 24401. Condolences may be sent to the family at

Waynesboro, VA… Sylvia Eastep Boyle, 92, widow of Hugh William "Hughie" Boyle, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Accordius Health at Waynesboro, formerly of Bowie, MD. She was born on April 3, 1927 in Louisa, Virginia to the late John C. Eastep and Renee C. Eastep. Mrs. Boyle attended Christ United Methodist Church. Sylvia raised her children on a poultry farm where she worked in Bowie, MD. She loved to sew and retired as a seamstress from Admiral Cleaners, also in Bowie. She was a member of the YMCA for over 40 years. She loved to travel and doing all things with her family. Surviving family members include two sons, Arthur Solt and Roger Solt, both of Maryland; a daughter, Elizabeth Peters and companion, Elmer Vanorsdale of Warfordsburg, PA; two step-sons, Martin Boyle of Kentucky and William Boyle of Oklahoma; a sister, Marguerite Payne of Sevierville, TN; a daughter-in-law, Peggy Solt of Staunton; five grandchildren, James Wilson, III, Joseph Solt, Angela Wilson, Justin Solt, and Ashleigh Maxwell Solt; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a special friend, Greg Whitlock of Maryland. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, George Solt; three brothers, Jack, George and John Eastep; and, a sister, Cecile Beall. A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Roger West. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Staunton-Augusta YMCA, 708 N Coalter Street, Staunton, VA, 24401. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close