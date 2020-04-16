Sylvia E. Randall, 66, of Odenton, MD passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 17 at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 from 9-11 am. Due to Covid19, guests are being asked to remain in their vehicles until a staff member notifies them that they can enter the building. Funeral services will be live streamed and can be found on Sylvia's Tribute Page. Burial will be private at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020