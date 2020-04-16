The Capital Gazette

Sylvia E. Randall (1953 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia E. Randall.
Service Information
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD
21401
(410)-897-4852
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sylvia E. Randall, 66, of Odenton, MD passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 17 at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 from 9-11 am. Due to Covid19, guests are being asked to remain in their vehicles until a staff member notifies them that they can enter the building. Funeral services will be live streamed and can be found on Sylvia's Tribute Page. Burial will be private at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.