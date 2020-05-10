A great tribute to a wonderful person. Lucky to have known her and be a recipient of her incredible hospitality, several times. She even made me her famous crab cakes on my last visit. Rest In Peace, sweetie. I hope they have tennis courts and margaritas in heaven. Gary is happy to have you with him, again. Make sure you have the right towels when you are trespassing in the five-star resorts! (Private joke). Much love and many prayers to her family.

DC Stanfa

Friend