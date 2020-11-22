On Friday, November 20, 2020, Taylor Wern Comport passed away at the age of 33. Taylor was born on December 15, 1986 in St. Petersburg, FL to Allan and Sally Comport. She graduated from Central Special School in 2007 and attended The Providence Center until October, 2020. Taylor's resiliency in the face of multiple disabilities leaves a lasting and powerful mark on the loving community that embraced and cared for her. She loved the holidays, sailing, birthdays, and music, and her sweet and loving personality made her adored by her many close friends and family members. Taylor is survived by her mother Sally, father Allan, sister Olivia along with her many aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of Taylor's life will be held at an appropriate time and place in the future. In lieu of flowers or gifts to the family, please consider making a contribution to The Providence Center (https://www.providencecenter.com/get-involved/giving-opportunities
).