Teddy Ray Herrell, a resident of Arden on the Severn since 1962, died August 24, 2019. Born November 20, 1942, Ted was a pillar in the community and a staple in creating Arden Athletics from the start to where it is today. He owned his own company for more than 30 years, and his trade craftsmanship was parallel to none. He owned, managed and loved Arden Contracting softball team for over 25 years and enjoyed all of the friends and companionships he made along the way. Ted is survived by his son Theodore Herrell and wife Brenda, his daughter Shelli Germanaro, grandchildren Brett and Kayla Herrell, Jacie and Tristen Germanaro and Whitney Curtin, great grandchild Piper, and his sister, Brenda Jones. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lee Herrell and his parents, Ray and Gladys Herrell. Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Thursday, August 29 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, with funeral services to be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 30 at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ted's name may be made to your local animal shelter.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019