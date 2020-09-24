1/1
Teresa Hansen
Teresa P. Hansen, 90, of Bowie, MD, went to be with the Lord on September 3, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Born on December 19, 1929 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late William Puls and Margaret Puls (Geraghty). Teresa married the love of her life, Sven Olav Hansen, and together they spent 60 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in January of 2018. Teresa worked primarily as an executive secretary until her retirement, including working at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, with the U.S. Secretary of the Air Force, as well as at a telecommunications company and a real estate developer. She was an exceptional wife and mother. Above anything else, she loved to be surrounded by her loving family and wonderful friends. She loved flowers and would spend hours at a time gardening. She also had a great love of music and enjoyed singing and playing the organ. She enjoyed working with horses with her daughter and at Free State Riding Club. Teresa is survived by her children: Patricia Ann Miller, husband Dana, of Bryantown, MD and John Christopher Hansen, wife Susan, of Bowie, MD; her sisters Margaret Kotulak of Frankford, DE and Mary Lou Baldwin of Leonardtown, MD; as well as two grandsons: Carl Hansen and Joseph Hansen. She is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Teresa's memory to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603 (www.hospiceofcharlescounty.org). Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 24, 2020.
