Teresa L. Weierbach (Johnson) passed away on March 15, 2019 at her home in Leesburg, Florida. Born, May 25, 1956 to Cecil F. Johnson and Mary (Hughes) Johnson. Teresa lived most of her life in Arnold, Maryland and graduated from Severna Park High School in 1974. Her husband, John Weierbach, her son, J.C. Jaecklein and her father Cecil F. Johnson, preceded her in death.
Teresa is survived by her mother Mary F. Johnson of Annapolis, MD, her three sisters, Cheri Jankowski (Tom) of The Villages, FL, Kim Banton (Ray) of Glen Burnie, MD, Genna Wiezorek (Lonny) of Annapolis, MD, her niece Jessica Fisher (Mike) of Davidsonville, MD, her nephew Cody Wiezorek, Annapolis, MD and her great nephew Connor Fisher.
In keeping with the wishes of Teresa there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ASPCA
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019