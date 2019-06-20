Teresa Marie Daelemans Teresa Marie Daelemans, of West River MD, returned to Christ, June 13th, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. She joins her husband George Lucien Daelemans, who passed in April 2010. Born April 1st, 1937 in Queens New York, the oldest child to Violet and Joseph Thompson, both first generation immigrants. Raised in the Catholic faith, A lifelong fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, she graduated from Dominican Commercial Catholic HS. Upon graduation it was her plan to enter the convent until fate intervened and she met George, a recent graduate of Manhattan College, at a Church dance. They married August 10th, 1957. Terry learned from her parents' self-determination and resourcefulness. Her, "Don't tell what I can't do" attitude, brought her and her young family of 5 children to Maryland, in 1967, where George began his long career with NASA and the space industry. Throughout the 60's and 70's she was a devoted, hands-on, stay at home mom. When the time came, she supported the family income working part time at St. Nicholas Rectory in Laurel. After the move to West River, she became an executive secretary at Annapolis Federal S&L. She was coaxed into early retirement to return to caring for her grandchildren. It was her life's goal to be a loving wife and mother, taking great pride in shaping the lives of her children and grandchildren. Something she instilled in them all, for which we are very grateful. Her lasting love for her husband and family will be cherished. Through her faith in the Lord, and her family, Teresa was able to navigate the journey of wife and motherhood. Her journey now over, she rests in peace in the loving embrace of Christ. She is survived by her 5 children, George, Gerard, Gregory, Peg, and Gary, 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and her three younger siblings, Jim, Gerard and Nancy. Friends and family may call on Sunday June 23rd, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Hardesty Funeral Home, 905 Galesville Rd, Galesville, MD 20765. A funeral mass will be held June 24th, 2019, 11 am, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 101 Owensville Rd, West River, MD 20778 In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 20, 2019