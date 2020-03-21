Teresa Julia (Sokolis) Monka, 90, of Westminster, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Brightview Westminster Ridge. Born January 30, 1930 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Julia Folejewski Sokolis and Bronislaus (Burns) Sokolis. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Monka. Before retiring she worked as a Paralegal, Elementary School Teacher, and with her husband and son in their Electrical Business. She was a former member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and St. Athanasius Catholic Church. She attended Loyola College and enjoyed golfing later in her life. She is survived by son David G. Monka and wife Johanna of Westminster; sister Agnes Sampson of Cumberland; sister-in-law Jean Sokolis, grandchildren Lauren Richman and husband Chad, Garrett Stair and companion Liz and Jonathan Monka, great-grandchildren Jakob and Abigail. Services will be private. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020