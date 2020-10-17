1/
Terrence Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrance was born September 6, 1953 to the late John L. Brown and Mary L. Brown/Smith (Nee Lundberg). He was raised by his devoted stepfather Oliver Smith. Terrance proudly served his country in the United States Marines. Through out his career he worked for Cedar Hill Florist. Later he was a Sanitation Technician for Carvel Ice cream company. He enjoyed vacations with his family. Terrance cherished his bond with Amanda, Travis, Kaitlyn and Jimmy. On October 10, 2020. Terrance passed away at 67 years old. He is the loving brother of Theresa Phillips, Christopher Brown, Timothy Brown, Charlotte Thompson, Mary Bancroft and the late Edward Brown, and also blessed with many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and loving family and friends who he loved.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved