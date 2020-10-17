Terrence Brown

Terrance was born September 6, 1953 to the late John L. Brown and Mary L. Brown/Smith (Nee Lundberg). He was raised by his devoted stepfather Oliver Smith. Terrance proudly served his country in the United States Marines. Through out his career he worked for Cedar Hill Florist. Later he was a Sanitation Technician for Carvel Ice cream company. He enjoyed vacations with his family. Terrance cherished his bond with Amanda, Travis, Kaitlyn and Jimmy. On October 10, 2020. Terrance passed away at 67 years old. He is the loving brother of Theresa Phillips, Christopher Brown, Timothy Brown, Charlotte Thompson, Mary Bancroft and the late Edward Brown, and also blessed with many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and loving family and friends who he loved.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store