Terri Nicole (nee Teano) Gibbons, of Arnold, age 28, passed away unexpectedly on March 1. Terri was preceded in death by her spouse Justin Gibbons, and grandparents Leo and Patricia Teano. She is survived by her daughter Kayla, father Tab Teano and wife Kim, mother Sharon Bowling, sister Tina Teano, brother Brian Beverly, uncle Todd Teano and wife Linda, uncle Tony Teano, grandparents William and Mona Kelly, mother-in-law Carol Shaffer, nephews Jaxson Dill and Connor Wiles.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020