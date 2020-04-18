Terrill "Terry" V. Stemple, 77, a 6 year resident of Severna Park and formerly of Odenton, MD, died on April 14, 2020 at the Genesis Health Care Center. Ms. Stemple was born on November 12, 1942 in Beckley, WV to the late Patrick and Claire Ryan. Before retiring in 2001, she spent 15 years driving 18 wheelers. Before that, in the late 1980s, she worked as a school bus driver. Outside of work, Terry enjoyed taking care of her beloved Yorkies and meeting new people. She was the kind of person who never met a stranger and was always making new friends. Ms. Stemple is survived by her sons, John Romm of the Eastern Shore and Todd Romm of Cumberland; sisters, Carolyn Heilker of Severn and Merry Ruark of Pasadena; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In response to recent developments, the immediate family has chosen to keep the funeral services private in order to protect the health of the public. However, a recording of the graveside service is available at stallingsfh.com where you can also leave online condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Maryland, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore MD 21211 or the of Maryland, 1850 York Rd. Suite D, Timonium MD 21093.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 18, 2020