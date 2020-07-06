Terry Anne Gray of Denton, MD, formerly of Edgewater, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was 63 years old. Born in Annapolis, MD on August 2, 1956, Mrs. Gray was the daughter of Anita Anne Conley Hawkins of Denton and the late William Hawkins. She was a 1974 graduate of Southern High School in Harwood, MD. Mrs. Gray and her family were residents of Edgewater, MD. They moved to Denton in 1996 where they established the Rainbow Bridge Kennel. In addition to her mother, Mrs. Gray is survived by her husband, John R. "Bobby" Gray of Denton; a daughter, Tina M. Peck of Severna Park, MD; a sister, Debbie Hawkins of Denton; and three uncles: J.R. Conley of Port St. Lucie, FL, Kenneth Brown (Pat) of Edgewater, MD, and Ronnie Hawkins of Crownsville, MD. A memorial celebration of Mrs. Gray's life will be announced at a later date. If friends wish to send memorial donations in Mrs. Gray's memory, the family suggests sending them to Courageous Hearts Horsemanship, 6836 East New market Elwood Road, Hurlock, MD 21643. To offer online condolences, please visit:



