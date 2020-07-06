1/1
Terry Anne Gray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Anne Gray of Denton, MD, formerly of Edgewater, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was 63 years old. Born in Annapolis, MD on August 2, 1956, Mrs. Gray was the daughter of Anita Anne Conley Hawkins of Denton and the late William Hawkins. She was a 1974 graduate of Southern High School in Harwood, MD. Mrs. Gray and her family were residents of Edgewater, MD. They moved to Denton in 1996 where they established the Rainbow Bridge Kennel. In addition to her mother, Mrs. Gray is survived by her husband, John R. "Bobby" Gray of Denton; a daughter, Tina M. Peck of Severna Park, MD; a sister, Debbie Hawkins of Denton; and three uncles: J.R. Conley of Port St. Lucie, FL, Kenneth Brown (Pat) of Edgewater, MD, and Ronnie Hawkins of Crownsville, MD. A memorial celebration of Mrs. Gray's life will be announced at a later date. If friends wish to send memorial donations in Mrs. Gray's memory, the family suggests sending them to Courageous Hearts Horsemanship, 6836 East New market Elwood Road, Hurlock, MD 21643. To offer online condolences, please visit:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved