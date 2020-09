Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry L. Bowersox, Major, Ret. USAF, 77, of Holly Springs, North Carolina, passed away September 12, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. A Remembrance of Life Open House will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm at the family home. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a later date. Funeral arrangements are held with Apex Funeral Home; Apex, NC.



