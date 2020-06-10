Carmen Teresa (Tessy) Osborne passed away on May 28, 2020 at the age of 88. Born and raised in Lima, Peru, Tessy graduated from Lima High School in 1949. She always dreamed of coming to the United States and traveled to Maryland in 1950 to stay with her Aunt Esther and Uncle Jack. She worked as a secretary and met James (Jimmy) Osborne at a dance in Baltimore. They married in October of 1953 and raised two children - Carmen and Jim-Bob. Tessy was very responsible, entrepreneurial and self-driven. She started her own business in Annapolis providing executive legal and business services. When Carmen and Jim-Bob went off to college, Tessy took the opportunity to advance her own education and enrolled at the University of Maryland Baltimore Campus. After graduating with a BA in psychology, she went on to earn her law degree from the University of Baltimore. Tessy was very active and respected in her community - she got things done. She always thought she was bigger than her five-foot stature. She was a breast cancer warrior. Her many friends were young and old. She had strong and meaningful relationships with all her friends, family, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was known for her compassionate spirit, kindness, and wisdom. Tessy loved the beach, playing the $1 dollar lottery, working in her garden, and playing cards. Her life was simple but full. She will be missed. She is survived by her husband Jimmy, daughter Carmen Kenchington (m. Hank), son Jim-Bob Osborne (m. Rosalie); two sisters, Susana Fiorani and Toti Villanueva; six grandchildren, Julia, Lauren, Matt, J.B., Mike, and Ryan; and seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Cameron, James, Morgan, Frankie, Tess and Ruby. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family is remembering Tessy with contributions in her name to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 or online at www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.