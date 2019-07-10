Reverend Thaddeus Edward Jackson, Jr. (Major, U.S. Army, Retired), 90, of Annapolis, went to be with his Lord on June 9, 2019. He was born in Glasgow, KY on May 9, 1929 to Thaddeus Edward and Bessie Jewell Barrick Jackson. He served 20 years in the Army, 20 years as a primary school teacher, and then was a church pastor. He was stepfather to three, adoptive father to four, and father of two children. From 1995 to 2017, he worshipped at Heritage Baptist Church, where he was also a deacon, choir member, and Sunday school teacher. For the 25 years prior, he was active at Severn Baptist Church. Raised on a farm in Kentucky, he was drafted into the U.S. Army for the Korean war. After he returned, he completed Officer Candidate School and continued in the Army as an officer. He later served overseas in Germany, Austria, Vietnam (where he was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds sustained in combat), and Korea again, before retiring as a Major at Ft. Meade. He had a bachelor's degree in general education from the University of Omaha (Nebraska). After his military service, he completed a master's degree and certificate of advanced study in education at Johns Hopkins University (Phi Delta Kappa). Thad taught both at Germantown and Waugh Chapel Elementary schools. After retiring from teaching, he was ordained as a Baptist minister and served both as an interim and full-time pastor. He most recently enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, playing bridge, and coin-collecting. He loved to sing (church, gospel, and bluegrass). When younger, he played guitar and was a square dancer and square dance caller. For 37 years, he umpired high school, college, and recreational baseball. He also had refereed football, volleyball, and basketball. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rondel; his first wife, Mildred Cornett, his wife, Marilyn; his stepson, Howard Palmer, Jr; adopted daughter, Kimberly Jackson Barber; grandson, Justin Jackson, and granddaughter, Megan Jackson. He is survived by his stepdaughters, Barbra Crist and Jodie O'Dell; adopted sons, Jeffry and Douglas Jackson; adopted daughter, Rebecca Jackson; twin daughters, Thaeda Franz and Tena Quesada; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren with another two due this year. Both Thad and Marilyn will be inurned at the Arlington National Cemetery later this year.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 10, 2019