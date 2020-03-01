85. On Thursday, February 27, 2020. Wife of Allen J. Sacks for 63 years; mother of Deborah (David) Cook, Michael (Susan) Sacks, and Karen (Stephen) Gindes; Grandmother of Corinne (Allen) Bingham, Sarah (Jonathan) Bergkamp, Allison (Jason) Roland, Holly Gindes (Corey Downing), Robert (Anna) Gindes, Phillip Sacks, and Amy Sacks. Great-grandmother of Mackenzie Roland, David Bingham, Asher Bergkamp, Otto Gindes, and Ellis Bergkamp. Sister of Sally Margolis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Borgwardt Funeral Home 4400 Powder Mill Rd. Beltsville, MD 20705. Interment King David Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020