Thelma Cornish
1922 - 2020
Thelma E.Cornish, 97, of Annapolis, MD peacefully departed this life on July 16, 2020 in McDonough, GA after a brief illness.  Born to the late Hezekiah and Harriet Adams on October 19, 1922. She was preceded in death by her 11 siblings, loving husband Charles M. Cornish, and beloved son William C. Owens, Jr. "Billy".  She was educated in the Anne Arundel Co. school system. Thelma was a devoted member of Asbury Broadneck UMC where she served in various ministries. She was also a faithful member of the Miriam Chapter #24 Order of the Eastern Star, Heroines of Jericho Dobson Court #6, and Palestine Royal Court #5 serving in various positions. She leaves to cherish her memories: grandchildren Marie Y. Hayes,  Paul A. Gray "Tony", William C. Owens, III "Carl" (Sarita), and Makeba L. Edwards (Late James), 18 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren, a devoted daughter in love Mary Jean M. Hoard, a host of nieces, nephews, and loving friends. Professional Services by: W. D. Lemon & Sons Furneral Home in McDonough, GA and Reese & Sons Mortuary of Annapolis, MD.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-268-6015
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
