Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma King. View Sign Service Information Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium 2506 Concord Pike Wilmington , DE 19803 (302)-478-7100 Send Flowers Obituary

GREENVILLE, DE. Thelma 'Tee Jay' Evans Cox King, 89, of Wilmington, DE, died at 8:23 am on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in her home at Country House (Acts Retirement Community). Born May 7, 1930 in Carnegie, PA, she was the youngest of 4 children of the late Thomas 'Tibby' B. Evans and Irma Faller Evans. Tee Jay proudly attended Denison University and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English in 1951. Having obtained her teaching certificate, she taught English in Bel Air, MD, while her then husband John Jay 'Jack' Cox, Jr. was posted at Aberdeen Proving Grounds during the Korean War. They then moved to Wilmington, DE and proudly and lovingly adopted two children through the Children's Bureau, now Children & Families First, DE. Tee Jay loved fashion and interior design becoming a principle partner of Plain & Fancy Interiors in Centreville, DE and starting her own interior design business, Tee Jay Cox, Interiors. She joined Doncaster as a fashion consultant in the mid '80s and retired ten years later. She married Stanley King in 1998 and was with him until his passing in 2012. She was a devoted member and avid volunteer and supporter of Westminster Presbyterian Church since 1967. Community volunteer interests included Brandywine Creek State Park, Hagley Museum, and Winterthur among others. Throughout the years she loved tennis and walking, playing bridge, and flowers of all kinds. She loved animals, especially dogs. She had a passion for history and travel and loved discussing different places and cultures. Summer retreats to Sherwood Forest, MD were near and dear to her heart, providing fond memories of her time with family and friends on the Severn River blue. She is survived by her son, John 'Jay' Cox, III, DVM and his wife Paula (DVM) of Jerome, ID; her daughter, Tamara C. DeFer and her husband, Darin, of Wilmington, DE; two grandchildren, Blair Alexander Cox and Ashley Evans Cox; her eldest sibling, Janice Evans Stoner of Austin, TX; seven nephews and one niece; Tom Stoner of Austin, TX; Cdr. Mike Evans, USN Retired of Norfolk, VA; David Uffelman of Annapolis, MD; Sara Ann Uffelman of Celebration, FL; Geoff Stoner (wife Kathi) of Austin, TX; Jim Stoner of Austin, TX; Scott Uffelman (wife Jane) of Pasadena, CA; and Jon Uffelman (wife Amanda) of Bloomfield Village, MI and many great nieces and nephews that she loved dearly as well. She was preceded in death by her brother, Cdr. Tom Evans, III USN Retired (wife Dottie) and her beloved sister, Ruth Evans Uffelman. She would want us to thank the staff and volunteers at Country House, Hospice and Home Instead for all they did and the grace they displayed. There will be a memorial service at a future date to be determined. Tee Jay loved reading and wished to instill the importance of this in others. In memory of her, please donate a book to your community center, library, child center, long-term care facility or organization of your choice. When we are on the other side of social distancing, please volunteer to read to someone in need.

GREENVILLE, DE. Thelma 'Tee Jay' Evans Cox King, 89, of Wilmington, DE, died at 8:23 am on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in her home at Country House (Acts Retirement Community). Born May 7, 1930 in Carnegie, PA, she was the youngest of 4 children of the late Thomas 'Tibby' B. Evans and Irma Faller Evans. Tee Jay proudly attended Denison University and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English in 1951. Having obtained her teaching certificate, she taught English in Bel Air, MD, while her then husband John Jay 'Jack' Cox, Jr. was posted at Aberdeen Proving Grounds during the Korean War. They then moved to Wilmington, DE and proudly and lovingly adopted two children through the Children's Bureau, now Children & Families First, DE. Tee Jay loved fashion and interior design becoming a principle partner of Plain & Fancy Interiors in Centreville, DE and starting her own interior design business, Tee Jay Cox, Interiors. She joined Doncaster as a fashion consultant in the mid '80s and retired ten years later. She married Stanley King in 1998 and was with him until his passing in 2012. She was a devoted member and avid volunteer and supporter of Westminster Presbyterian Church since 1967. Community volunteer interests included Brandywine Creek State Park, Hagley Museum, and Winterthur among others. Throughout the years she loved tennis and walking, playing bridge, and flowers of all kinds. She loved animals, especially dogs. She had a passion for history and travel and loved discussing different places and cultures. Summer retreats to Sherwood Forest, MD were near and dear to her heart, providing fond memories of her time with family and friends on the Severn River blue. She is survived by her son, John 'Jay' Cox, III, DVM and his wife Paula (DVM) of Jerome, ID; her daughter, Tamara C. DeFer and her husband, Darin, of Wilmington, DE; two grandchildren, Blair Alexander Cox and Ashley Evans Cox; her eldest sibling, Janice Evans Stoner of Austin, TX; seven nephews and one niece; Tom Stoner of Austin, TX; Cdr. Mike Evans, USN Retired of Norfolk, VA; David Uffelman of Annapolis, MD; Sara Ann Uffelman of Celebration, FL; Geoff Stoner (wife Kathi) of Austin, TX; Jim Stoner of Austin, TX; Scott Uffelman (wife Jane) of Pasadena, CA; and Jon Uffelman (wife Amanda) of Bloomfield Village, MI and many great nieces and nephews that she loved dearly as well. She was preceded in death by her brother, Cdr. Tom Evans, III USN Retired (wife Dottie) and her beloved sister, Ruth Evans Uffelman. She would want us to thank the staff and volunteers at Country House, Hospice and Home Instead for all they did and the grace they displayed. There will be a memorial service at a future date to be determined. Tee Jay loved reading and wished to instill the importance of this in others. In memory of her, please donate a book to your community center, library, child center, long-term care facility or organization of your choice. When we are on the other side of social distancing, please volunteer to read to someone in need. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close