1/1
Thelma Schnuit Rebstock
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Schnuit Rebstock, 92, a resident of Charlestown Senior Living and formerly of Pasadena, MD, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020. Thelma was born on November 13, 1927 to the late May and William Schnuit of South Baltimore. Thelma's memory will be cherished by her nephew, 2 nieces, 2 grandnephews, 4 grandnieces, 1 great-grandnephew, 2 great-grandnieces, and many cousins. Good night Aunt Thelma. We all love you! We know you are home with Jesus, Uncle Eddie, your mother and dad, brother, Bill, sister-in-law, Shirley, and all of our large family that preceded you in death. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, August 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park. For online condolences, streaming information, and COVID-19 restrictions, visit stallingsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved