Thelma Schnuit Rebstock, 92, a resident of Charlestown Senior Living and formerly of Pasadena, MD, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020. Thelma was born on November 13, 1927 to the late May and William Schnuit of South Baltimore. Thelma's memory will be cherished by her nephew, 2 nieces, 2 grandnephews, 4 grandnieces, 1 great-grandnephew, 2 great-grandnieces, and many cousins. Good night Aunt Thelma. We all love you! We know you are home with Jesus, Uncle Eddie, your mother and dad, brother, Bill, sister-in-law, Shirley, and all of our large family that preceded you in death. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, August 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park. For online condolences, streaming information, and COVID-19 restrictions, visit stallingsfh.com
.