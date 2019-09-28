Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Stewart. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Jenkins Memorial Church 133 Riviera Drive Riviera Beach , MD View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 11:00 AM Jenkins Memorial Church 133 Riviera Drive Riviera Beach , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thelma Catherine Stewart, 92 of Sebring, Florida went home to the Lord on September 19, 2019. She was born December 31, 1926 and raised in Muddy Creek, PA. Born to James Henry Meek and Mary Rae (Orwig). Survived by her daughter and husband, Deanna Lynn and Jack; son, John; her grandchildren, John IV and Shane and wife Hillary; and 3 great grandchildren, Tobin, Iva and Kit; her stepchildren, Diane, Bill, George and Pam along with 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. After graduation she worked in a candy factory and restaurant until she married and started her family. Thelma loved cardinals and enjoyed gardening, bowling, cooking, baking and making her family her life.Thelma completed Cosmetology School before marrying George having a wonderful marriage. Mom Traveled with her friends and family to Panama Canal, Australia, Africa, Alaska, Germany, Poland and Italy. She spent the last 20 years of her life with her partner Parker Flintom. She was warm, sweet giving woman who loved life with a sense of humor when least expected. Mom leaves many close friends and loved ones and will miss her greatly. Visitation will be held on October 1, 2019, 10:00-11:00 am with the funeral service at 11:00 am at Jenkins Memorial Church, 133 Riviera Drive, Riviera Beach, MD 21122. Interment private.

