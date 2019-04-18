Theodore "Teddy" Goodman, born May 13, 2017 to Michael and Jessica (deGraffenreid) Goodman, passed away on April 16, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center.Teddy was a born fighter, even in the face of many challenges. He taught his family bravery and courage every day. Teddy was beloved by all who met him and in his short time on earth, he was constantly surrounded by that love. He was a joy to be with, quick to laugh, and slow to cry. Teddy's favorite person was his sister, Ella Ruth, and his favorite time of day was picking her up from school. He loved Mickey Mouse, strawberries, and going down his slide. Teddy was like an extraordinary shooting star, burning fast and bright, until leaving us for the Heavens.Teddy is survived by his parents Michael and Jessica (deGraffenreid) Goodman of Severna Park, his sister Ella Ruth, grandparents William Goodman of Pewaukee, WI, Karla Goodman of Severna Park, and James and Suzanne deGraffenreid of Millersville. Teddy is also survived by his aunt Jamie deGraffenreid of Washington, D.C., uncle Brian Goodman of Madison, WI., and his godparents Cheryl and Nick Akoury of Weymouth, MA.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11am at the Bay Area Community Church, 884 Chesterfield Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Johns Hopkins Children's Center 1800 Orleans Street Baltimore, MD 21287.Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019