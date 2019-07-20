The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
Theodore W. Little Obituary
On Tuesday July 16, 2019 of Hyattsville MD, joined his beloved wife Joan in eternal peace. The adored father of Robin Sullivan (Pat), Vivian DeSantis, Warren, Beverly Dawes (the late Patrick), Timothy, Matthew (Krista), and Andrew (Christine). Is survived by 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD and Monday July 22, 2019, at Riverdale Baptist Church, 1177 Largo Rd. Upper Marlboro, MD from 10am to 11am, with a funeral service at 11am.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 20, 2019
