Theresa "Terry" Marie Berger, 57, a 22 year resident of Severna Park, MD, died on December 28, 2019 at her home. Ms. Berger was born on December 7, 1962 in Baltimore, MD to Adrian and Etta Berger. She graduated from Pikesville Senior High School in 1980 and later obtained her Associates Degree at Anne Arundel Community College. Most recently, she worked as a bookkeeper for Magothy Auto Services in Arnold. Terry was a member of Sigma Phi Gamma sorority and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Her hobbies included cheering for the Ravens and bowling. In addition to her parents, Ms. Berger is survived by her son, Kevin R. Holtman of Severna Park; brother, Adrian "Scott" S. Berger of Perry Hall; nephew, Ryan Berger; and niece, Stephanie Berger. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, January 2 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will take place on Friday, January 3 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.


