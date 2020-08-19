1/2
Theresa Campbell
1929 - 2020
Theresa D. Campbell, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend gained her wings and went to walk with the angels on August 14th, 2020. She was 91 years old. Born March 29th, 1929. Terry moved to Alabama only a few months ago. She resided in Churchton, MD over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Ovila and Yvonne Morrisette, her husband of 71 years, Robert Campbell, her brothers, Wilfred, Raymond, Whitey, and Arthur Morissette, sisters Rita Leverett and Jacqueline Yokel, and her grandson, Jason Rose. Terry enjoyed baking goodies and sending cards out to all of her friends and family. She never missed a birthday, anniversary, or holiday. She married her loving husband Robert in 1949. Together they traveled due to their life as a military family in the US Navy. She worked many jobs over the years including, the mills in Fall River, MA, and the nursing home in Seattle, WA. She is survived by her 4 loving children, sons, Robert Campbell of Gloucester, MA, and Raymond Campbell (Nadine) of Sicily Island, LA, daughters Linda Rose (Dennis), of Clintwood, VA, and Joyce Amburgey of Madison, AL., special sister in laws, Connie Morrisette and Georgette Buffington, 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and very special friend Shirley McKenna. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was a loving, compassionate, and selfless woman and faithful to those around her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home in Madison, AL. Immediately following, she will be laid to rest at Huntsville Memory Gardens.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Legacy Chapel Funeral Home And Crematory - Madison
AUG
19
Burial
Huntsville Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Chapel Funeral Home And Crematory - Madison
16 Hughes Road
Madison, AL 35758
256-325-5011
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
August 18, 2020
My prayers to the Campbell family. I believe Terry was always thinking of people in a kind way .My family would always get her Christmas ,birthday and anniversary cards from Her and Bob way before anyone else's , I thought that was kind of her to think of us and take the time to share her love. Terry and Bob will be in our hearts forever God Bless ❤
Tim Cowan
Friend
August 16, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ralph Campbell
August 16, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
