Theresa D. Campbell, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend gained her wings and went to walk with the angels on August 14th, 2020. She was 91 years old. Born March 29th, 1929. Terry moved to Alabama only a few months ago. She resided in Churchton, MD over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Ovila and Yvonne Morrisette, her husband of 71 years, Robert Campbell, her brothers, Wilfred, Raymond, Whitey, and Arthur Morissette, sisters Rita Leverett and Jacqueline Yokel, and her grandson, Jason Rose. Terry enjoyed baking goodies and sending cards out to all of her friends and family. She never missed a birthday, anniversary, or holiday. She married her loving husband Robert in 1949. Together they traveled due to their life as a military family in the US Navy. She worked many jobs over the years including, the mills in Fall River, MA, and the nursing home in Seattle, WA. She is survived by her 4 loving children, sons, Robert Campbell of Gloucester, MA, and Raymond Campbell (Nadine) of Sicily Island, LA, daughters Linda Rose (Dennis), of Clintwood, VA, and Joyce Amburgey of Madison, AL., special sister in laws, Connie Morrisette and Georgette Buffington, 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and very special friend Shirley McKenna. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was a loving, compassionate, and selfless woman and faithful to those around her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home in Madison, AL. Immediately following, she will be laid to rest at Huntsville Memory Gardens.



