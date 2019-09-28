On September 25, 2019. Theresa passed away at 105 years old. She is the beloved wife of the late Domenic L. DelSignore; Dear mother of Joseph C. DelSignore and wife Dorothea. Proud grandmother of Jennifer Roelecke and husband Howard, Andrew DelSignore and wife Sarah, and David DelSignore and wife Sarah. Also loving great grandmother of Dominic and Ava Roelecke, Andrew DelSignore Jr., Joseph, Anne, and Martin DelSignore. Visiting was held at the Gonce Funeral Service. P.A. 169 Riviera Beach Pasadena MD on Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will take place today Saturday at 11 AM in St. Jane Frances Church. Followed by interment in Glen Haven Memorial Park. visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019