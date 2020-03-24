Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Kessinger. View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown , MD 21620 (410)-778-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa Kessinger "Mrs. Kessinger" of Stevensville, MD, died on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home. She was 69. Born on July 15, 1950 in Bristol, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Michael O'Neill, Sr. and Leona Catherine Briar O'Neill. She graduated from Salisbury University in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education Degree and worked as a 3rd and 4th grade teacher with the Kent Island Elementary, Bayside Elementary, and Matapeake Elementary Schools in Queen Anne's County, Maryland. She was a loving, compassionate, and dedicated teacher to her students and mentor to her fellow teachers. On July 15, 1980, she married Russell B. Kessinger, who predeceased her in 1998. Theresa enjoyed gardening, photography, and her cats. She loved teaching and taught over three generations of children throughout her career, in her words "that's when I knew I needed to retire." She retired in 2012. She is survived by three sisters, Kathleen O'Neill of Annapolis, MD, Mary Luike of Betterton, MD, and RuthAnn O'Neill, of Chestertown, MD; a brother, Thomas O'Neill of Levittown, PA and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph O'Neill, Jr. in 2005. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Chesapeake Cats and Dogs Animal Rescue in Queenstown, MD. Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD.

