Theresa Meinert
1960 - 2020
Theresa Marie Meinert, 60, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on October 15, 2020. Theresa was born on March 25, 1960, in Washington, D.C., to Alfred G. Asero and Dolores (Candelieri) Asero. Theresa attended the University of Maryland in College Park, MD, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She spent several years as a teacher at Father Andrew White Catholic School in Leonardtown, first as a Pre-K aide and later as a second grade teacher. In later years, she was employed by David's Flowers before moving to her job as an administrative assistant for the Facilities Department at Asbury Solomons. Theresa married Joseph Meinert on November 6, 1988, at St. Pius X in Bowie, MD. Together, they were blessed to raise two children, Monica and Lia. Theresa's home and family were her greatest joys. She cherished being a stay-at-home mom to her children for several years and devoted her time and care to making her house a home-from decorating for each season to tending her flower garden. Theresa was very creative; she made her daughters' Halloween costumes and crafted beautiful scrapbooks in her spare time. She was a fantastic cook and made the best chicken and pasta dishes, in addition to hosting the annual Thanksgiving dinner for her family. She loved the beach and enjoyed traveling over the years to Ocean City, MD, Cape May, NJ, and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Theresa is survived by her husband, Joseph; her children, Monica Meinert of Washington, DC, and Lia Neice (Derek) of Nashville, TN; her parents; her siblings, Joseph Asero (Sally) of Arnold, MD, Anthony Asero (Eileen) of Gambrills, MD, and Christine Asero of Bowie, MD; and her nephews, Michael and Thomas Asero. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD, 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated by Reverend David Beaubien and Reverend Rory Conley on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD. Private interment will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary's, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
