Theron "Honey" Johnson of Edgewater passed away on December 14, 2019. Theron was born in Arlington, VA on August 24, 1929 to the late Robert and Irene Johnson. He was retired from the Naval Research Lab where he worked as an equipment specialist. Early in his career Theron also worked as a railroad inspector for the Richmond, Fredericksburg and Potomac Railroad, as well as for Giant Food in the late 1940's. Theron was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves where you obtained the rank of Sergeant First Class. Honey was a past member of the First Baptist Church of Edgewater as well as Friendship Community Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents Theron was preceded in death by his wife Betty Ellen in 2006; and his four siblings. He is survived by his children, Robert (Kathy) Johnson of Edgewater, J.D. (Carolyn) Johnson of Gambrills, Chris (Rose) Johnson of Havelock, NC and Mike (Rebecca) Johnson of Riva; ten grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Honey's life on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD where a funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20 at 12 pm. Interment to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideons International, The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Online condolences may be given at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019