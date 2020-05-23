Thomas "Tom" Adensam
1942 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" Eugene Adensam, 77, a resident of Severna Park, passed away on May 17, 2020, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He was born on July 13, 1942, to Clara and Eugene Adensam in Racine, Wisconsin and was raised in Racine, Oskosh, WI, Austin, TX and Irving, TX. He graduated from Irving High School and the Texas A&M University. Tom was employed with Westinghouse Electric and later by Northrop Grumman as a systems engineer. He was an avid sailor and bicyclist and an active member of the Chesapeake Bay Tartan Sailing Club and the Chesapeake Bristol Club. He was also an amateur photographer who was often requested to take pictures of club events and other social activities. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elinor Adensam of Severna Park; sister, Marilee Lazar (Bill) of Sunnyvale, CA; brother, James Adensam (Marilyn) of Stanwood, WA; and niece, Kate Lazar-Vaughan (Duncan) of Dersingham, Norfolk,UK. Services at this time are private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Living Classrooms Foundation or a Charity on one's choice.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 23, 2020.
