Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills , MD 21054 (410)-923-2601 Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hardesty Funeral Home 851 Annapolis Rd Gambrills , MD View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Faith Community Church 1306 Riedel Rd Gambrills , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Alan Wise, 68, passed from this earth to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. He married the love of his life, Patricia, in 1979 who survives him. Tom is also survived by daughter and son-in-law Kelli & Ben Conrad, son and daughter-in-law Brady & Chelsea Wise, granddaughter Eden, and sister Kathy Hamilton. Tom was predeceased by parents Russell and Martha Wise, brother Walter Wise, and sister Carolyn Carter. He graduated from Springbrook High School (Silver Spring) in 1969 and went on to receive a B.S. from American University (DC) in 1977. He proudly served as a police officer with the U. S. Park Police from 1973-1997. He found his calling as a detective and spent the bulk of his career in the Criminal Investigation Branch where he was involved in the creation of the USPP Asset Forfeiture program. He took great pride in seizing the assets that facilitated crime in the community he was sworn to protect. After retiring from USPP in 1997 he went on to make contributions with the FDA and the Dept. of Homeland Security. He retired permanently in 2013 to enjoy time with his wife, children, and granddaughter. He also loved a variety of music, good food, crossword puzzles, studying history, and watching the Washington Redskins. A memorial gathering will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Rd, Gambrills, MD 21054 on Monday Aug 5th from 6-8 pm. A memorial service will then be held on Tuesday Aug 6th at Faith Community Church, 1306 Riedel Rd, Gambrills, MD 21054 at 1 pm.

Thomas Alan Wise, 68, passed from this earth to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. He married the love of his life, Patricia, in 1979 who survives him. Tom is also survived by daughter and son-in-law Kelli & Ben Conrad, son and daughter-in-law Brady & Chelsea Wise, granddaughter Eden, and sister Kathy Hamilton. Tom was predeceased by parents Russell and Martha Wise, brother Walter Wise, and sister Carolyn Carter. He graduated from Springbrook High School (Silver Spring) in 1969 and went on to receive a B.S. from American University (DC) in 1977. He proudly served as a police officer with the U. S. Park Police from 1973-1997. He found his calling as a detective and spent the bulk of his career in the Criminal Investigation Branch where he was involved in the creation of the USPP Asset Forfeiture program. He took great pride in seizing the assets that facilitated crime in the community he was sworn to protect. After retiring from USPP in 1997 he went on to make contributions with the FDA and the Dept. of Homeland Security. He retired permanently in 2013 to enjoy time with his wife, children, and granddaughter. He also loved a variety of music, good food, crossword puzzles, studying history, and watching the Washington Redskins. A memorial gathering will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Rd, Gambrills, MD 21054 on Monday Aug 5th from 6-8 pm. A memorial service will then be held on Tuesday Aug 6th at Faith Community Church, 1306 Riedel Rd, Gambrills, MD 21054 at 1 pm. Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close