Thomas Alva Riley, 89, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Joan Molden Riley, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Al was born on May 23, 1931, in Annapolis, Maryland, son of the late Travers Roland Brown Riley and Anna Mankin Riley. He graduated from Annapolis High School, class of 1950. After graduation, he was employed at the US Naval Engineering Experiment Station until 1962. He then took a position at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center where he worked as an aerospace technician until his retirement in 1986. Al served his country with the Maryland National Guard from 1950 to 1960. He married his wife Joan Molden Riley in 1956, making their home in Annapolis, Maryland. Al was a long time active member of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Annapolis, where he worshiped regularly and served faithfully in the roles of Sunday school teacher, deacon and elder. Al and Joan, together with a group of parents, helped to establish Annapolis Area Christian School, desiring to provide their children with a Biblically-based, academically excellent education. Upon moving to Mount Pleasant, SC, Al attended East Cooper Baptist Church, where he enjoyed the worship, teaching and fellowship, especially the Empty Nest Bible class and Prime Timers ministry. Al was a friendly, generous and hospitable gentleman, known for his quick wit and his trademark handlebar mustache. Al and Joan often opened their home to family and friends, including many midshipmen from the Naval Academy. His interests included gardening, photography, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, baking and handcrafts. He was a member of the Franke at Seaside community where he, affectionately known as the Cookie Man, shared his homemade goodies with friends and neighbors. He enjoyed traveling, especially with his children and grandchildren. Al delighted in the beauty of the mountains in the fall and the coast in the summer, most recently Edisto Island. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years; his brother, Dr. Roland Emory Riley; and sister, Anna Riley Cromwell. He is survived by his daughters, Tamara Riley Graham (John) of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Melanie Riley Breckenridge (Richard) of North Stonington, CT; his son, Brian Ashley Riley (fiancee Mary) of Grasonville, MD; six grandchildren, Caroline Graham, Ryan Breckenridge, Anna Breckenridge, Emily Breckenridge Kugler, Erick Breckenridge, and Jake Riley; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held at East Cooper Baptist Church, Mount Pleasant, SC, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 AM. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Burial will be at Saint Anne's Cedar Bluff Cemetery in Annapolis, MD, on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 AM. Arrangements by John M. Taylor Funeral Home, Annapolis, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Palmetto Christian Academy, 361 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant,, SC 29464 or Annapolis Area Christian School, 109 Burns Crossing Road, Severn, MD 21144 A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com
or www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com