1/1
Thomas Arthur Page
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Arthur Page, 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sybilla Henerari Page, and brother, Richard Edgar Page. Tom was a kind, gentle, and good humored man. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Western Maryland College (BA), and Johns Hopkins (BS). Starting in 1953 he was US Army active for 2 years in Salzburg, Austria and 26 years in the Army Reserves. Upon leaving Austria, Tom made a world tour by Army jeep, visiting 27 countries. He was employed with the Martin Co. and Westinghouse Electric Co. as a Quality Engineer. Page was employed with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center as an Aerospace Engineer and later as an Orbital Replacement Units Manager on the Hubble Space Telescope. He worked there from 1964 until he retired in 1995. Tom participated in the MD and National Sr. Olympics (1984-2009) where he medaled in track and field events and received a MSO Hall of Fame award. He was involved with his church, F.I.S.H, a band, NARFE, Masons, a study of aging program and exercise at the track and gym. He traveled through the US and Europe with his family. Tom Page was born and raised in Baltimore, Md and was a resident of Bowie for 52 years. He is survived by Sandra, Linda, Eric, Kelly, Jennifer, Philip, and Eleanor. The family will have a private ceremony.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved