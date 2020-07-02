Thomas Arthur Page, 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sybilla Henerari Page, and brother, Richard Edgar Page. Tom was a kind, gentle, and good humored man. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Western Maryland College (BA), and Johns Hopkins (BS). Starting in 1953 he was US Army active for 2 years in Salzburg, Austria and 26 years in the Army Reserves. Upon leaving Austria, Tom made a world tour by Army jeep, visiting 27 countries. He was employed with the Martin Co. and Westinghouse Electric Co. as a Quality Engineer. Page was employed with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center as an Aerospace Engineer and later as an Orbital Replacement Units Manager on the Hubble Space Telescope. He worked there from 1964 until he retired in 1995. Tom participated in the MD and National Sr. Olympics (1984-2009) where he medaled in track and field events and received a MSO Hall of Fame award. He was involved with his church, F.I.S.H, a band, NARFE, Masons, a study of aging program and exercise at the track and gym. He traveled through the US and Europe with his family. Tom Page was born and raised in Baltimore, Md and was a resident of Bowie for 52 years. He is survived by Sandra, Linda, Eric, Kelly, Jennifer, Philip, and Eleanor. The family will have a private ceremony.



