On Saturday July 11, 2020, Thomas Gordon Bennett III passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 71. Tom was born September 20, 1948 to Thomas Gordon Bennett Jr. and Evangeline Carlson Bennett. Tom graduated from Calvert Senior High School in 1966 where he played football and served as the senior class president. In 1970, he graduated from McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland (formerly Western Maryland College) where he was a member of the Gamma Beta Chi fraternity and made many lifelong friendships. Upon graduating, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Army. After serving in the Army, Tom enrolled at the University of Maryland School of Physical Therapy, graduating in 1978. He began his career with four years in the United States Public Health Service, stationed in New York and Baltimore. Tom transitioned to home health rehabilitation where he spent the next 36 years, first with Staff Builders Home Health Care and finally with Amedisys Home Health Care where he worked until his cancer diagnosis in January 2018. Tom left a legacy of faithfulness in his love for Jesus Christ, his family and his work as a physical therapist. Tom's faith was the bedrock of his life ever since his eyes were open to the gospel on a fishing boat near the coast of Alaska in 1972. It was unusual to spend any time with him and not hear, "How can I pray for you?." His (long) lists of prayer requests were written down and prayed over regularly. In 1979, he married the love of his life, Pamela Lynn Norton of Arnold, Maryland. They enjoyed over 40 wonderful years of marriage. (Quoting President George W. Bush, Tom always said he "married up"). He was faithful to his family, spending hours playing with and cheering on his boys in basketball, supporting his daughter in her musical pursuits, planning family fun at the beach or cabin, and lovingly supporting his wife in all of their adventures including home schooling. His legacy lives on with his nine grandchildren to whom he was lovingly known as "Tom-Tom" and to whom he read hundreds of books and shared countless stories. He was faithful to the body of Christ, mentoring and serving in churches he attended, including his son-in-law's new church plant, Cheverly Baptist. Tom's life was marked by humble service based on his love for Jesus, whether going the extra mile to care for his patients or volunteering for over 35 years in prison ministry throughout the Maryland State Prison system. In January 2018, when Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, he faced the diagnosis with his faith rooted in the sovereignty and goodness of God. Spending eight months in Arizona participating in a clinical trial led by TGen, he became a friend to fellow cancer patients and staff alike, praying for them and encouraging them even in his own suffering. He continued to live everyday as an opportunity to serve others, share the hope that he had in Christ, and spend time with the family that he loved. (Read about Tom's journey with pancreatic cancer on CaringBridge - https://www.caringbridge.org/public/tombennett2
). Tom is survived by his wife, Pamela, four children, Leia Bennett Joseph (John) of Cheverly, Dr. Matthew Thomas Bennett (Bethany) of Concord, North Carolina, David Clayton Bennett (Ashley) of Arnold, and Mark Charles Bennett (Alicia) of Arnold, nine grandchildren, a brother, Dr. Charles Bennett (Gail) and two nieces, Dr. Laura Bennett (Paul) and Karen Bianco (Nicholas). A celebration of Tom's life will take place on Friday, July 17th at 9:30am outside at Greenbelt Baptist Church, 101 Greenhill Rd, Greenbelt, MD 20770. The service will also be available via livestream (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82247701205
). (Please dress for the weather rather than the occasion and follow CDC guidance pertaining to social distancing and face mask requirements. Please bring chairs, blankets, umbrellas, and anything else that would make the event comfortable. Restrooms will be available.) Given the location of the service, the family strongly encourages charitable donations in lieu of flowers. They can be made to Tom's memorial in support of Dr. Von Hoff and TGen's pancreatic cancer research program. Tom's survival of 2 ½ years after diagnosis is a tribute to Dr. Von Hoff's work. The link to Tom's memorial page and online donations is: https://www.tgen.org/giving/celebration-of-life/memorials/2020/tom-bennett/
Or alternately, please mail to: TGen Foundation 445 N. 5th Street, Suite 120 Phoenix, AZ 85004