Thomas Guy Busch of Bowie, Maryland went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Thomas is survived by Anna May Busch, his loving wife of 64 years. He is the father of Debra Mahar (Norman), Karen Mahar , Thomas Guy Busch II (Brenda), Dolley Wasson and Guy Busch (Ruth). He is the brother of William Busch and the late Della Pratt, Eva Herrell and Lee Busch. Thomas is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Thomas was preceded in death by his son-in-law Edward Mahar and a grandson Ray Shenski. Visitation and funeral services were held at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, Bowie, MD. Graveside service and interment was held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Kidwell Cemetery – Old Mt. Union Cemetery, Pawpaw, West Virginia. www.robertevansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019