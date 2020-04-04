Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Charles VanVranken. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Charles VanVranken of Severna Park, MD, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Autumn Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Denton, MD. He was 88 years old. Born in Washington, D.C. on August 8, 1931, Mr. VanVranken was the son of the late Eugene T. VanVranken and Mary Heise VanVranken. His wife, Phyllis Ann VanVranken, passed away on July 31 1985. Formerly of Severna Park Md., Mr. VanVranken was an Electrical Engineer for Westinghouse for 42 years, retiring in 1996 . He was a passionate University of MD basketball fan as well as a longtime fan of the Washington Redskins. In addition, he was an avid sailor and Ham Radio operator. Mr. VanVranken is survived by three sons: Terrence VanVranken of Pasadena, MD, Kenny VanVranken (Evelyn) of Queenstown, MD, and Bobby VanVranken (Pam) of Pasadena. The memorial service will be private for the family only. If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to

Thomas Charles VanVranken of Severna Park, MD, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Autumn Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Denton, MD. He was 88 years old. Born in Washington, D.C. on August 8, 1931, Mr. VanVranken was the son of the late Eugene T. VanVranken and Mary Heise VanVranken. His wife, Phyllis Ann VanVranken, passed away on July 31 1985. Formerly of Severna Park Md., Mr. VanVranken was an Electrical Engineer for Westinghouse for 42 years, retiring in 1996 . He was a passionate University of MD basketball fan as well as a longtime fan of the Washington Redskins. In addition, he was an avid sailor and Ham Radio operator. Mr. VanVranken is survived by three sons: Terrence VanVranken of Pasadena, MD, Kenny VanVranken (Evelyn) of Queenstown, MD, and Bobby VanVranken (Pam) of Pasadena. The memorial service will be private for the family only. If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to ResponderRescue.org To offer online condolences, please visit Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close