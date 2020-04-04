Thomas Charles VanVranken of Severna Park, MD, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Autumn Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Denton, MD. He was 88 years old. Born in Washington, D.C. on August 8, 1931, Mr. VanVranken was the son of the late Eugene T. VanVranken and Mary Heise VanVranken. His wife, Phyllis Ann VanVranken, passed away on July 31 1985. Formerly of Severna Park Md., Mr. VanVranken was an Electrical Engineer for Westinghouse for 42 years, retiring in 1996 . He was a passionate University of MD basketball fan as well as a longtime fan of the Washington Redskins. In addition, he was an avid sailor and Ham Radio operator. Mr. VanVranken is survived by three sons: Terrence VanVranken of Pasadena, MD, Kenny VanVranken (Evelyn) of Queenstown, MD, and Bobby VanVranken (Pam) of Pasadena. The memorial service will be private for the family only. If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to ResponderRescue.org To offer online condolences, please visit
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020