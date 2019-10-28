Thomas Cosden passed into the presence of his Lord and joined his wife Doris on October 25th. He was 92. Born in Baltimore on April 1, 1927, Tom grew up in Severna Park and was a volunteer fireman in Earleigh Heights until serving in the Pacific in the US Coast Guard during the WWII. He married his beloved wife Doris Durm in 1949, having 68 wonderful years of marriage. Tom worked for the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington DC and Calvert Cliffs. He was an active member of Mt Zion UMC in Lothian and found great joy serving, for many years in its men's ministry and on the Appalachian Service Project team. Tom loved to travel, camp, ski and sail with Bunk and loved his cars. He is survived by his children Darrell (Kristy), Don (Susie), grandchildren Brenton (Ashley) and Kayleigh (Joey) and brother in law Bunk Durm. A memorial service will be held at Mt Zion UMC 122 Bayard Rd , Lothian, MD 20711 on Thursday, October 31 at 11:00 AM. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019