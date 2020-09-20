Thomas Dawson

Fine art dealer (Dawson Gallery), lawyer, Peace Corps volunteer, Russian prisoner, Mitchell Gallery volunteer, local TV host of Capital Profiles, and discoverer of a lost brother (Desmond Saunders). Tom Dawson left this earth for another on September 6, 2020. Tom was born in Annapolis in 1941 the youngest of 4 children. He met his wife, Pam, in the seventh grade and they finally married 45 years later. He is survived by two step children: Ed Ronsaville (wife, Biruta), Michelle Morrow (husband Gary), five grandchildren: Hannah Oldham (husband, Jared), Christopher Ronsaville, Jack Morrow, Benjamin Ronsaville, and Abby Morrow. Sisters: Sally Walker (husband, Thad), and Rida Aycock plus several nephews and nieces. In lieu of a formal funeral due to the Pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held in late Spring. As Tom would often say: "Always think good thoughts."



