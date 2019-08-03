Thomas Edward Hanna, Jr., 52, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Tom was born in Silver Spring, Maryland, on December 17, 1966, to Thomas E. Hanna, Sr. and the late Joyce A. Hanna. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from UMBC in information systems. Tom is survived by his wife, Cheryl L. Hanna; his beloved father, Thomas E. Hanna, Sr.; his loving siblings, Robert Hanna and Pamela Mahoney; and his cherished nieces & nephews, Christopher Brackens, Hanna Mahoney, Rachel Mahoney, Nicholas Mahoney, Brooks Hanna, Karen Hanna, Adrienne Hanna, and Annalee Hanna. Tom was predeceased by his mother, Joyce A. Hanna, and his sister, Karen Brackens. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2ND Ave. S. W. (at Crain Hwy) in Glen Burnie, on Sunday, August 4, from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 5, at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. To offer condolences to the Hanna family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019