Thomas E. Hanna Jr. (1966 - 2019)
Service Information
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD
21061
(410)-766-7070
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Obituary
Thomas Edward Hanna, Jr., 52, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Tom was born in Silver Spring, Maryland, on December 17, 1966, to Thomas E. Hanna, Sr. and the late Joyce A. Hanna. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from UMBC in information systems. Tom is survived by his wife, Cheryl L. Hanna; his beloved father, Thomas E. Hanna, Sr.; his loving siblings, Robert Hanna and Pamela Mahoney; and his cherished nieces & nephews, Christopher Brackens, Hanna Mahoney, Rachel Mahoney, Nicholas Mahoney, Brooks Hanna, Karen Hanna, Adrienne Hanna, and Annalee Hanna. Tom was predeceased by his mother, Joyce A. Hanna, and his sister, Karen Brackens. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2ND Ave. S. W. (at Crain Hwy) in Glen Burnie, on Sunday, August 4, from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 5, at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. To offer condolences to the Hanna family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
