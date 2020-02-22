Thomas E. Howard, 86, died on February 19, 2020 at Sinai Hospital. Thomas served in the U.S. Air Force for 25 years. After his retirement from the Air Force, he worked in the maintenance department for the Veterans Hospital in Baltimore. He loved dancing and telling stories about his time in the military. Mr. Howard is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Ginette Howard and also his son-in-law, Lawrence Tatroe. He is survived by his son, Alan Howard and daughter-in-law, Paula Howard; daughter, Lillian Gill and son-in-law, Duane Gill, Sr.; and daughter, Shirley Tatroe. He is also survived by his three grandsons, Bradley Howard, Duane Gill, Jr., and Andrew Long; one granddaughter, Tamie Lewis; and his two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Picket and Andrew Long, Jr. Family and friends may visit on Monday, February 24 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a short service will begin at 8:00 p.m. Interment will take place on Tuesday, February 25 promptly at 11:30 a.m. at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1850 York Rd. Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

