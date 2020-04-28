Thomas Edward Green, 88, affectionately known as Dicky, entered eternal rest on April 22, 2020 at Spa Creek Annapolis. He was born on April 19, 1932, to the late Rachel Green and Howard Green in Skidmore of Annapolis, Maryland. He was the beloved husband of Delores Green, loving father to Kim Blake, Rosalyn Fountain & Rodney Green. Thomas was a Korean War Veteran. He will be sorely missed. Due to the current global pandemic, all funeral services will be private.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020