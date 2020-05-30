Thomas Edward Myers passed away on May 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Ann (Donnelly) Myers; loving father of Michele White (Mark), Thomas Myers, Jr. (Bonnie), Jacqueline Mitchell (Melvin), Patrick Myers (Kimberly) and Mary Laumann (Jeffrey), devoted brother of Mary Lou Myers, and Pop-Pop of 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father William Donovan Myers, his mother Lula May Ulmer, his stepfather Floyd Ulmer and his brother Jack Ira Myers. Tom was born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4, 1932 and grew up in Riviera Beach. He graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1951 where he played basketball and soccer. He served in the Navy for two years and worked for the Social Security Administration in Woodlawn for 30 years. Tom married Phyllis on February 4, 1961. They raised their five children in Glen Burnie. After Phyllis passed away he lived in Severn for several years. As a lover of sports he encouraged all his children to participate in baseball, softball, basketball, football and soccer. He coached his children in Harundale Little League baseball and in Linthicum Ferndale Youth Athletic Association basketball throughout the 1970's. Being an avid sports fan, his favorite teams were Maryland Terps Men's basketball, the Baltimore Orioles, the Baltimore Colts, and then the Baltimore Ravens. Tom enjoyed spending his later years at family gatherings with his kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, niece and her family. He enjoyed swimming and exercising in his son Tom Jr.'s pool. He loved going out to lunch with his best friend, Johnny Naegele. Tom\/Dad/Pop-Pop/Uncle Tom will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The viewing was held at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road on Thursday 4:00 to 8:00. Funeral services were held on Thursday at 5:30 PM. Interment Crownsville Veterans Cemetery on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to www,mccullyfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 30, 2020.