Thomas Edward Myers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Edward Myers passed away on May 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Ann (Donnelly) Myers; loving father of Michele White (Mark), Thomas Myers, Jr. (Bonnie), Jacqueline Mitchell (Melvin), Patrick Myers (Kimberly) and Mary Laumann (Jeffrey), devoted brother of Mary Lou Myers, and Pop-Pop of 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father William Donovan Myers, his mother Lula May Ulmer, his stepfather Floyd Ulmer and his brother Jack Ira Myers. Tom was born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4, 1932 and grew up in Riviera Beach. He graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1951 where he played basketball and soccer. He served in the Navy for two years and worked for the Social Security Administration in Woodlawn for 30 years. Tom married Phyllis on February 4, 1961. They raised their five children in Glen Burnie. After Phyllis passed away he lived in Severn for several years. As a lover of sports he encouraged all his children to participate in baseball, softball, basketball, football and soccer. He coached his children in Harundale Little League baseball and in Linthicum Ferndale Youth Athletic Association basketball throughout the 1970's. Being an avid sports fan, his favorite teams were Maryland Terps Men's basketball, the Baltimore Orioles, the Baltimore Colts, and then the Baltimore Ravens. Tom enjoyed spending his later years at family gatherings with his kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, niece and her family. He enjoyed swimming and exercising in his son Tom Jr.'s pool. He loved going out to lunch with his best friend, Johnny Naegele. Tom\/Dad/Pop-Pop/Uncle Tom will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The viewing was held at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road on Thursday 4:00 to 8:00. Funeral services were held on Thursday at 5:30 PM. Interment Crownsville Veterans Cemetery on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to www,mccullyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved