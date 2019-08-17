Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas F. Taylor was born in South Baltimore on June 29, 1948 to the late Fred Taylor and Frances Sadler (nee Scarlatta) and has been a resident of Glen Burnie for the past 32 Years. Mr. Taylor was a graduate of the University of Baltimore and received his Masters in Special Education from Coppin State University. He was a science teacher and a coach first in Baltimore before moving to Andover, now North County High School. He retired in 2009 after a 39 year teaching career. Tom coached Women's Soccer and Lacrosse at the Catonsville Campus of the Community College of Baltimore County. His teams at CCBC won six national Junior College Championships in lacrosse and one in soccer. He was inducted into the CCBC Athletics Hall of Fame on December 7, 2013. He was a member of the JUCO Sports Association. He additionally coached women's soccer and lacrosse at North County High School and women's soccer at Glen Burnie High School. In his earlier days he was an avid surfer and never lost his love for surfing. Tom also enjoyed trips to the beach, travel, feeding the birds in his yard, and watching old movies during his retirement. Left to cherish his memory are his loving companion Teresa A. Polis of Glen Burnie and New Smyrna Beach, FL children Nicholas P. Taylor of Essex and Samantha T. Taylor of Glen Burnie and stepfather Richard Sadler of Ocean City, MD. Mr. Taylor past away suddenly in his home on August 12 and will greatly missed by his family, students, players, friends and all who knew him. Friends may call on the family Monday, August 19, 2019 from 2 – 9 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

Thomas F. Taylor was born in South Baltimore on June 29, 1948 to the late Fred Taylor and Frances Sadler (nee Scarlatta) and has been a resident of Glen Burnie for the past 32 Years. Mr. Taylor was a graduate of the University of Baltimore and received his Masters in Special Education from Coppin State University. He was a science teacher and a coach first in Baltimore before moving to Andover, now North County High School. He retired in 2009 after a 39 year teaching career. Tom coached Women's Soccer and Lacrosse at the Catonsville Campus of the Community College of Baltimore County. His teams at CCBC won six national Junior College Championships in lacrosse and one in soccer. He was inducted into the CCBC Athletics Hall of Fame on December 7, 2013. He was a member of the JUCO Sports Association. He additionally coached women's soccer and lacrosse at North County High School and women's soccer at Glen Burnie High School. In his earlier days he was an avid surfer and never lost his love for surfing. Tom also enjoyed trips to the beach, travel, feeding the birds in his yard, and watching old movies during his retirement. Left to cherish his memory are his loving companion Teresa A. Polis of Glen Burnie and New Smyrna Beach, FL children Nicholas P. Taylor of Essex and Samantha T. Taylor of Glen Burnie and stepfather Richard Sadler of Ocean City, MD. Mr. Taylor past away suddenly in his home on August 12 and will greatly missed by his family, students, players, friends and all who knew him. Friends may call on the family Monday, August 19, 2019 from 2 – 9 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close