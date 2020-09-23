Thomas Fischer

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Thomas William Fischer of Ijamsville, Maryland, on September 20th, from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Tom was born and raised in Brooklyn, Maryland and was an alum of St. Rose of Lima. He dedicated his life to public service starting with active duty in the US Air Force. He began his law enforcement career with the Baltimore City Police Department, serving 10 years as Patrolman, Detective, Tactical Squad Sergeant, and Detective Sergeant. As a Special Agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, he served numerous assignments around the world including a year-long tour as the Special Agent Afloat onboard the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69). He became the Assistant Regional Director for Counterintelligence in the NCIS Southeast Asia Region, subsequently serving as Assistant Special Agent in Charge, NCIS Resident Agency Los Angeles, Senior Staff Assistant to the Director of NCIS, Deputy Special Agent in Charge, NCIS Resident Agency Washington, DC, Special Agent in Charge, Regional Fraud Office, Washington, DC, and Deputy Regional Director, NCIS European Region. In 1993, he was appointed as the Regional Director of NCIS European Region and served in that capacity until appointed as the Assistant Director for Inspections. He retired from NCIS as Inspector General. He is survived by his beloved wife Margaret Bell Fischer, his sister Mary Patricia Monroe, and his children Tammie Watson (nee Fischer), Michele Fischer, Steven Fischer and his wife Amy Stern, stepdaughter Jennifer Bell Keating and her husband Jon Keating along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton T. Fischer and Margaret Cuddy Fischer, and his first wife of 35 years, M. Lynne Fischer (nee Kadlec). A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 25th, at 1:30pm, at the Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Paralyzed Veterans of America
, or the National WWII Museum; where Tom was a Charter Member since 2014. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
. Full donation addresses can be found on the funeral home website. A commemoration of his life will be celebrated in the upcoming year. An announcement will be made at a later date.