Thomas L. Flannery, Sr., of Sudlersville, MD died at home on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. He was 92. Born on Jan 11, 1927 in Washington DC, he was the son of the late Thomas Joseph and Mary Howell Flannery. He was drafted into the US Army and served his country during WWII. After his discharge, Mr. Flannery started working for Lifesavers Inc., as a salesman in 1967 and retired in 1988. He was a lifelong Washington baseball fan which resulted from him working at Griffith Stadium as a young boy. He loved gardening and traveling with his late wife, Virginia Flannery, who predeceased him in 2013. He is survived by a daughter, Sharon Andrews (Tim) of Sudlersville, a son, Thomas L. Flannery Jr., (Eileen) of Homosassa, FL, and grandchildren, Tara Andrews of Centreville, and Sean Andrews of Sudlersville. Services will be private. Contributions can be made to the National Wasp WWII Museum, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96679 Washington DC 20090 www.waspmuseum.org www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019