Thomas George Gray, Jr. was born in Maryland on December 15, 1944 to the late Thomas George Gray, Sr. and Bertha Gray (nee Rizzo) and lived in northern Anne Arundel County for most of his life. He served as a head custodian for the Anne Arundel County Board of Education during his working life. Tom enjoyed sports, watching TV, and helping others when he was able. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his beloved wife Marsha Elaine Gray (nee Leary) and his brother Robert Gray. He is survived sisters Joan and Janet, his dog COCO, his step-daughter Tina Laser of Pasadena and in laws Lori, Pam, Mike and Charles Thomas Leary and his wife Lisa and Debbie Jeffreys and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mr. Gray passed away at the Marley Neck Rehabilitation Center after being in declining health for several years. Friends and family may call on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD from 10 AM to 12 PM with services at 12 PM. Interment to follow service in Glen Haven Memorial Park.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 3, 2019