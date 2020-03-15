Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Hallahan Kane. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Send Flowers Obituary

Kane, Thomas Hallahan, age 62, beloved husband of Susan Kane, died in the evening of March 12, 2020 at Anne Arundel Hospital in Annapolis, MD surrounded by family and friends. Tom was born on February 23, 1958 in Chestnut Hill, PA to Ann Kane and the late Frank Kane. He grew up in Lafayette Hill, PA before moving to Los Altos, CA where he attended Awalt High School, finishing at Upper Dublin High School in PA and then graduating from East Stroudsburg University. Tom began his early business career as a restauranteur and partner of the South Beach Bar & Grille going on to a career in Information Technology. He was currently Sales Executive at Promark Technology covering the MD, DC & VA areas. Tom enjoyed fishing for both Tarpon and Rockfish often landing the prize of the day. He loved boating in Florida, the Chesapeake Bay, golf and spending summers on the Jersey Shore. Tom had a wonderful sense of humor, a laugh and smile that was infectious. He was a bright light in all of our lives. Tom leaves behind a legacy of love and memories and a hole in our hearts. He is survived by his beloved wife Susan Eney Kane of Annapolis, MD; 2 sisters: Beth Chessnut and her husband Fred, of CA; Kit Fitzgerald and her husband Charles, of PA; 2 brothers: Christopher Kane and his wife Joanne, of Annapolis, MD; Coleman Kane and his wife Ellen, of CA; his wife Susan's family: sister Lynn McCreary and her husband Mac, of Annapolis, MD; 2 brothers: Craig Eney and his wife Katie, of Annapolis, MD; Mark Eney and his wife Julie, of PA. Tom was a loving uncle to 16 nieces and nephews and great uncle to five grand nieces and nephew, two cousins and was a loyal and loving friend to so many. Online condolences can be made at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com . Due to the National Health pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Tom's name to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation at CBF.org/tribute or mail to CBF, Attention: Memorial Contributions, 6 Herndon Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403 Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

