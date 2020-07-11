Thomas Hans

Our laughter and light dimmed when our father, brother and friend, Thomas Michael Hans passed away June 12, 2020. He was kind, generous, supportive, accepting, sweet, gentle, and funny as hell. There are more words but undoubtedly we would still miss the mark. Tom's life was all about family. He is survived by his son, Derrick Thomas, his step children, Megan Hope Pierce and Joseph Garris, two very loved step- grandchildren and his perfect companion, Gina Alvarado. Tom was a friend and helping hand to everyone that crossed his path. It was impossible for him to say "no". He could brighten your day with his infectious laughter and was never without a new joke or two. He found his passion at State Farm in the insurance trade with his dear friend and partner, Phil Jimeno. Our collective prayer is that over time all the love, companionship, support, humor and amazing memories he provided will help us heal.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store