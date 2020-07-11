1/1
Thomas Hans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our laughter and light dimmed when our father, brother and friend, Thomas Michael Hans passed away June 12, 2020. He was kind, generous, supportive, accepting, sweet, gentle, and funny as hell. There are more words but undoubtedly we would still miss the mark. Tom's life was all about family. He is survived by his son, Derrick Thomas, his step children, Megan Hope Pierce and Joseph Garris, two very loved step- grandchildren and his perfect companion, Gina Alvarado. Tom was a friend and helping hand to everyone that crossed his path. It was impossible for him to say "no". He could brighten your day with his infectious laughter and was never without a new joke or two. He found his passion at State Farm in the insurance trade with his dear friend and partner, Phil Jimeno. Our collective prayer is that over time all the love, companionship, support, humor and amazing memories he provided will help us heal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved