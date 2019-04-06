Thomas L. Houser, Jr., Master Plumber, of Davidsonville, MD passed at home on April 3, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Bielaski; his aunts, JoAnn Lamaster, Theresa Witten, and Paula Richards; many cousins; and his faithful dog "Rocky." He was predeceased by his father, Thomas L. Houser. The family will be celebrating his life of 53 years, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 1-4 PM at his Davidsonville home. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 21, 2019