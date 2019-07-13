Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Holmes Jr.. View Sign Service Information Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 (410)-360-1770 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas J. Holmes, Jr., 84, a lifetime resident of the Lake Shore community in Pasadena, MD, died on July 11, 2019 at the Oak Lodge Senior Home in Pasadena. Mr. Holmes was born on March 4, 1935 in Lake Shore, MD to the late Julia Ruth (Schatzsneider) and Thomas J. Holmes, Sr. In the early 1940s, he attended St. Rose of Lima Elementary School and Jacobsville Elementary School. He also attended George Fox Junior High School. Early in his working career, Thomas held several different jobs, including time spent as a contractor laborer, steel worker, plumber's helper, school bus driver, tree trimmer, and wood cutter. In 1968, he began a long and successful career as an Engineman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Station 20 (Lake Shore) and retired in 1990 after 22 years of service. Outside of work, he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper and was a lifetime boat owner who enjoyed cruising and fishing on the Magothy River and the Chesapeake Bay. Mr. Holmes was a member of many different organizations, including: the Boy Scouts of America Troop #473, a life member of the Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Company, Stoney Creek Hunting and Fishing Club, Glen Brooke Rifle Association, Maryland League of Horsemen, Maryland Marksmen Hunting Club, National Rifle Association, Magothy River Association, Anne Arundel County Professional Firefighters Local 1563 IAFF AFL-CIO, a charter member of the Anne Arundel County Retired Firefighters Association, Inc., and the Glen Burnie Moose Lodge. In addition to his parents, Mr. Holmes is preceded in death by his brother, Charles R. Holmes, Sr.; brother-in-law, William T. Wilkins, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Joan F. Holmes. He is survived by his sister, Beverly Catherine Wilkins of Pasadena; brother, Francis A. Holmes (Judy) Pasadena; nephews, William T. Wilkins, Jr. (LuAnn), Kevin Wilkins (Deneace), Charles R. Holmes, Jr., David W. Holmes (April), Mark C. Holmes of Sarasota, FL, and Brandon R. Holmes (Macy) of Portland, OR; nieces, Sandra Wilkins and Jo-Ann E. Shields (Randy); 8 grandnieces and nephews; and 1 great-grandniece. Friends may call on Tuesday, July 16 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will take place on Wednesday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park.

